DC building collapse caught on video

National

by: CBS Newspath, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS/WSPA) – One person was hurt after a building collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Video of the collapse shows two women walking in front of the building just moments before.

A nearby fire truck was returning from a call when firefighters noticed the building beginning to crumble and immediately helped the injured woman and called for additional help.

Fire officials said there was a safety gate around the building due to ongoing renovations.

A woman was taken to the hospital after being possibly hit by debris. No other injuries were reported.

No other buildings were damaged by the collapse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store