DC building collapse caught on video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS/WSPA) – One person was hurt after a building collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Video of the collapse shows two women walking in front of the building just moments before.

A nearby fire truck was returning from a call when firefighters noticed the building beginning to crumble and immediately helped the injured woman and called for additional help.

Fire officials said there was a safety gate around the building due to ongoing renovations.

A woman was taken to the hospital after being possibly hit by debris. No other injuries were reported.

No other buildings were damaged by the collapse.