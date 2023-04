Photo of person of interest (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a woman that is a person of interest in a reported larceny case.

Deputies said that the crime took place in the Rotunda Circle area near New Leicester Highway in Buncombe County.

If you have any information please contact Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6915.