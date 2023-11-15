CLEVELAND, OH (WSPA) – DeShaun Watson will have surgery on his right shoulder, which will end his season as quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

According to the Cleveland Browns, Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging Monday on two injuries sustained during different playing the first half of Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

MRI results showed he had a high-ankle sprain.

After the game, Watson told the medical staff of a new pain in his right shoulder after a big hit in the first half.

An MRI revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid in the right shoulder.

After a consultation with the Cleveland Browns medical team, it was determined Watson would need surgery to avoid further damage to his shoulder.

He will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. A full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.