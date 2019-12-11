1  of  9
Closings
Buncombe County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools Transylvania County Schools

Digital First: Parent surprises Mississippi school custodian with car, students with bikes

National

Six McLeod students receive bikes

by: Anthony Howard

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local business owner gifted a new car to a custodian at her daughter’s school in Jackson.

Big Mama Bail Bonding owner S. Michelle Lodree discovered her daughter was deaf when she was two-years-old. And after seven surgeries, her daughter was able to hear.

Lodree said the staff’s care for her daughter at McLeod Elementary inspired the giveaway.

When Lodree witnessed custodian Maggie Holmes waiting outside for the bus, she chose her to receive the car.

Lodree discovered Maggie Holmes never owned a car.

“I had been on Jatran [bus] so long, that was my ride,” Holmes said.

Lodree raised money to give Holmes a car, filled with household items and even paid for her driving classes.

But the giving didn’t stop there!

Lodree gifted bikes to the young scholars who scored highest on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program Test.

“They have three categories and so we decided instead of just getting the top person in each category that we would get the top two to encourage the rest of the kids,” Lodree said.

Lodree said this was the fourth year she has done a big giveaway. She plans to give bikes to McLeod students every year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store