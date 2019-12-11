Digital First: Parent surprises Mississippi school custodian with car, students with bikes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local business owner gifted a new car to a custodian at her daughter’s school in Jackson.

Big Mama Bail Bonding owner S. Michelle Lodree discovered her daughter was deaf when she was two-years-old. And after seven surgeries, her daughter was able to hear.

Lodree said the staff’s care for her daughter at McLeod Elementary inspired the giveaway.

When Lodree witnessed custodian Maggie Holmes waiting outside for the bus, she chose her to receive the car.

Lodree discovered Maggie Holmes never owned a car.

“I had been on Jatran [bus] so long, that was my ride,” Holmes said.

Lodree raised money to give Holmes a car, filled with household items and even paid for her driving classes.

But the giving didn’t stop there!



Lodree gifted bikes to the young scholars who scored highest on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program Test.

“They have three categories and so we decided instead of just getting the top person in each category that we would get the top two to encourage the rest of the kids,” Lodree said.

Lodree said this was the fourth year she has done a big giveaway. She plans to give bikes to McLeod students every year.