Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

National

by: MICHAEL BIESECKER

Posted: / Updated:

In a satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, an oil slick is shown on Sept. 2, 2021 south of Port Fourchon, La. The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday, Sept. 4, that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have identified the source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and sheared in half by Hurricane Ida.

The Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, Talos Energy, said in a statement that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. Two 95-foot response vessels remain on location at the spill attempting to contain and recover oil from the water’s surface.

The Associated Press first reported Wednesday that aerial photos showed a miles-long brown and black oil slick spreading about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

