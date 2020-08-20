DNC Night 4: Bottoms invokes Rep. Lewis’ legacy, urges voting

WASHINGTON (AP) – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has invoked the legacy of civil rights icon John Lewis as she encourages people to vote.

“Congressman Lewis would not be silenced, and neither can we,” Bottoms said. “We cannot wait for some other time, some other place, some other heroes.”

Lewis represented the Atlanta area in Congress for decades. He was among a group of freedom riders who were beaten by Alabama State Police on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965.

Before he died of cancer in July, he published an essay encouraging people to exercise their right to vote.

Bottoms said Lewis was a “God-fearing man who did what he could to fulfill the as-of-yet-unfulfilled promise of America.”

And she urged others to live up to his call.

“We must register and we must vote,” Bottoms said

Democrats are opening the fourth and final night of their convention with a not-so-subtle dig at Republicans mispronouncing Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ first name.

“I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Mika Pints. Or is it Paints?” said actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, referring to Vice President Mike Pence. After Democrat Andrew Yang suggested it was “Ponce,” Louis-Dreyfus responded, “Oh, some kind of weird foreign name.”

Harris is the child of immigrants, and her first name reflects her Indian heritage. Her name is pronounced “comma-la,” like the punctuation mark.

But President Donald Trump and other members of his party have been saying it wrong, even after they have been corrected.

The bit came after brief remarks by Yang, who ran in the Democratic primary.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says wildfires raging in his state should give pause to anyone who denies climate change.

Newsom spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday from a forest near California’s Central Coast after visiting a nearby Red Cross evacuation center.

More than two dozen major wildfires were blazing across California, blanketing cities and towns in smoke and putting tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders.

Newsom recorded the video after choosing to scrap the prerecorded video he originally recorded.

“I confess this is not where I expected to be speaking here tonight,” he said in a video recorded on a cellphone.

He added, “If you are in denial about climate change, come to California.”

Newsom criticized President Donald Trump for working to roll back vehicle emission standards meant to curb climate change and for threatening to withhold funding from California.

Joe Biden is set to make his case for his White House candidacy on the fourth and final night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention.

Biden will speak Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware, as he accepts the Democratic nomination in his third bid for the presidency.

He will be joined by some of his former rivals for the Democratic nomination, as well as some of the women he considered as running mates.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak early Thursday night, followed later in the evening by Andrew Yang, whose outsider presidential campaign was marked by a buzzy online following and a platform to give Americans a universal basic income.

Several women who were considered potential running mates for Biden are also slated to appear: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Other speakers include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and members of the Biden family.

President Donald Trump says “Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania” as he criticizes the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee near his childhood hometown of Scranton.

Trump isn’t laying low during the Democratic National Convention. He’s mocking Biden and blaming him for supporting trade policies that he says resulted in manufacturing job losses.

Trump is attempting to frighten voters about the future of their retirement investments as well if Biden is elected, and he bragged that markets are up despite the coronavirus.

He’s also evoking images of violence in some of the nation’s biggest cities during his own presidency, saying it will only spread if Biden is elected. He says that if voters “want a vision of your life under a Joe Biden presidency, imagine the smoldering ruins of Minneapolis” and “the violent anarchy of Portland” coming to every city.

“There’s only one thing standing between your family and the radical left-wing mob,” he says. “And that’s your vote this November.”

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, Robby Mook, says former President Barack Obama issued an important warning to Democrats at their national convention that they can’t be complacent in 2020.

Mook said Thursday in an appearance on CBS that Clinton lost because of turnout. He says what Obama “was trying to do” in his speech Wednesday on the third day of the convention was “send out that call — that beacon — to everybody to say, ‘We can’t sit back.’”

Mook says he worries that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lead in the polls could change and he thinks “it was very important to put people on notice” that “we all gotta do our part.”

Mook was joined on CBS by Reince Priebus, President Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff. Priebus accuses Democrats of repeating their 2016 playbook by painting Trump as too divisive.

Priebus says the American people rejected that message and voted for Trump. He also says that, generally, few persuadable voters watch the conventions, so “What matters is how does the news play the next day.”

Thursday is the fourth and final night of Democrats’ virtual convention. Biden is set to make his first address as the party’s official nominee.

Sen. Cory Booker says that “there may be dirty tricks” from President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election vote and that the nation’s voters should be stalwart in their determination to cast ballots.

On ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday, the Democratic New Jersey senator said that as a Black man he “hopes that Americans press on and are not deterred” by distractions involving the voting process, such as the recent dispute over U.S. Postal Service funding and access to voting by mail.

The Republican president has warned repeatedly without evidence about potential fraud in mail-in voting even though voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

Booker speaks on the fourth and final night of Democrats’ virtual convention Thursday, ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden’s first address as the party’s official nominee.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas says he doesn’t think he heard “many or even any reasons to vote for Joe Biden” at the convention on Wednesday night, when former President Barack Obama, Biden running mate Kamala Harris and 2016 Trump opponent Hillary Clinton spoke.

Cotton says Democrats “have to explain why America would be better off with Joe Biden as our president.”