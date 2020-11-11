Don’t feed your pets these foods during the holidays

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA/WTNH) – With the holidays approaching, you can count on your pet waiting for a snack from that festive spread.

But, before you give into those puppy dog eyes, be aware of the foods that can lead to illness or even death.

Turkey bones, skin and gravy

White meat turkey is fine to share with your four-legged friend, but bones can be a choking hazard and could injure their intestines.

Garlic, onions, scallions, chives

All of these are in the Allium family, causing toxic anemia in dogs and cats.

Grapes and raisins

You should never give these to your pup! Even a small amount of grapes can cause fatal kidney failure in dogs.

Chocolate and coffee

Just small amount of either cause vomiting and diarrhea for your dog, but later amounts can be fatal.

Candied yams, mashed potatoes

While veggies like yams and potatoes aren’t bad for dogs, the added fat and sugar can make your dog ill.

Stuffing

Many of the seasonings that go into stuffing are harmful to dogs — not to mention the extra fats will upset your dog’s stomach.

Corn on the cob

The corn itself isn’t the problem — it’s the cob that can be a choking hazard.

Nutmeg

The popular pumpkin pie spice is toxic in large doses but could make your pet sick in smaller amounts.

Alcohol

Dogs can feel the effects of alcohol just like humans do, but our furry friends are much smaller than us so the risk for alcohol poisoning is greater.

Nuts

Nuts, including almonds, pecans, and walnuts, contain high amounts of oils and fats. The fats can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Macadamia nuts can cause weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs. Signs can appear 12 hours after ingestion. Symptoms can last 12-48 hours.

Raw/undercooked meat, eggs and bones

Raw meat and eggs can contain bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli. Raw eggs contain an enzyme called avidin that decreases the absorption of biotin, which can lead to skin and coat problems.

Domestic pets could also choke on bones. Bones can also slinter, puncturing your pet’s digestive tract.

Yeast dough

Yeast dough can rise and cause gas to accumulate inside of your pet’s digestive system. This can cause their stomach to bloat, and potentially twist, becoming a life threatening emergency.

Tips to help avoid pet illness during holiday meals

Dr. Thomas Maley and Dr. Sasha Golovyan of the Animal Clinic of Milford have released this list of tips to avoid pet illness, injury or worse during holiday meals.

Hors d’oeuvres: Your guests may want to share their appetizers with your pets. To avoid your pet from begging and stomach upset is to let everyone to know “please do not feed the animals!”



Your guests may want to share their appetizers with your pets. To avoid your pet from begging and stomach upset is to let everyone to know “please do not feed the animals!” Kitchen Trash Can: A turkey carcass sitting out on the carving table, or left in a trash container that is open or easily opened, could be deadly to your family pet. Dispose of turkey carcasses and bones – and anything used to wrap or tie the meat, such as strings, bags and packaging – in a covered, tightly secured trash bag placed in a closed trash container outdoors (or behind a closed, locked door).



A turkey carcass sitting out on the carving table, or left in a trash container that is open or easily opened, could be deadly to your family pet. Dispose of turkey carcasses and bones – and anything used to wrap or tie the meat, such as strings, bags and packaging – in a covered, tightly secured trash bag placed in a closed trash container outdoors (or behind a closed, locked door). Dessert: No pie or other desserts for your pooch. Chocolate can be harmful for pets, even though many dogs find it tempting and will sniff it out and eat it. The artificial sweetener called xylitol – commonly used in gum and sugar-free baked goods – also can be deadly if consumed by dogs or cats.



No pie or other desserts for your pooch. Chocolate can be harmful for pets, even though many dogs find it tempting and will sniff it out and eat it. The artificial sweetener called xylitol – commonly used in gum and sugar-free baked goods – also can be deadly if consumed by dogs or cats. Guests: Some pets are shy or excitable around new people or in crowds, and Thanksgiving often means many visitors at once and higher-than-usual noise and activity levels. If you know your dog or cat is nervous when people visit your home, put him/her in another room or a crate with a favorite toy. If your pet is particularly upset by houseguests, talk to your veterinarian about possible solutions to this common problem.

Quick action can save lives

If you believe your pet has been poisoned or eaten something it shouldn’t have, call your veterinarian or local veterinary emergency clinic immediately.

You may also want to call the ASPCA Poison Control Hotline: 888-426-4435.

Signs of pet distress include: sudden changes in behavior, depression, pain, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Click here to learn more about which “people foods” you should avoid feeding your pets.