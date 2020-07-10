Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Are you an Animal Crossing fan? You’re not alone.

Now, HighSpeedInternet.com is offering Animal Crossing fans a dream job, getting paid big bucks to play the game.

The company – which tests internet speeds and compares providers – wants to pay someone $1,000 to test their internet connection while playing 50 hours of Animal Crossing.

“We’re looking for kind of an everyday person,” staff researcher Merinda told CBS MoneyWatch. “You don’t have to be a professional gamer.”

The Nintendo Switch game and app has exploded in popularity since the pandemic led to lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders across the U.S.

“Due to COVID-19’s impact, Nintendo Switches were sold out for two months, leaving a lot of folks wondering when they could play the new Animal Crossing game,” according to the job post. “With new swimming and diving updates coming this July, along with a constantly shifting environment, fans can find endless replay value with the game. That’s why we want to make the experience a little sweeter for one Animal Crossing fan, and hopefully it’ll make the pandemic pass by just a little easier.”

It’s not the first promotional “dream job” the company has offered – in May, HighSpeedInternet.com offered $1,000 to the lucky gamer who would play Fortnite for 50 hours.

You need to be 18 or older and you must apply online by August 6th.