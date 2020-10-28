Driver, child killed in Tennessee school bus crash

National

by: WSPA Staff, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP/WSPA) — A school bus carrying 22 children crashed Tuesday in Tennessee, killing two people and injuring others, officials said.

The crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver of the bus and a seven-year-old girl on board the bus were killed.

Seven students were taken to the hospital where one remains in critical condition.

Troopers said the driver of the utility vehicle lost control and spun into the path of the school bus.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories