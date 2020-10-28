Driver, child killed in Tennessee school bus crash

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP/WSPA) — A school bus carrying 22 children crashed Tuesday in Tennessee, killing two people and injuring others, officials said.

The crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver of the bus and a seven-year-old girl on board the bus were killed.

Seven students were taken to the hospital where one remains in critical condition.

Troopers said the driver of the utility vehicle lost control and spun into the path of the school bus.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost.”