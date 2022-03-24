CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Drivers in Chicago lined up early Thursday to get free fuel courtesy of Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson, for his second round of a gas giveaway.

“The need among the community is so great,” Wilson said. “Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens.”

The self-made millionaire found success in business through his own medical supply company and as a former franchise owner of several McDonald’s restaurants. He is now using his fortune to help others.

“People have to get to work to make money for their family … That’s what moved me to do this,” Wilson told NewsNation.

Chicagoans can fill up their tank up to $50 per person until the money runs out. However, unlike the $200,000 gas giveaway last week, vehicles will not be allowed to line up overnight, but that didn’t stop people from lining up early.

Each gas station will allow 400 cars between 7 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m. The gesture will help ease the effects of inflation and serve as a lifeline for working Americans.

Wilson says gas was the best contribution for the nation’s current crisis.

“I started to do food but I said if I do the food then people will come and buy and that’s it, but if people can get to work, they can buy their own food, ” Wilson said.

His gesture has drawn mixed criticism, but Wilson says he will continue to “keep putting his critics behind him and keep doing good.”

He says if gas prices continue to rise, he may host another giveaway.