EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans entering the country illegally.

Effective immediately those who enter illegally will be sent back to Mexico. DHS saying this is a joint effort with Mexico.

There is also a new process for 24,000 Venezuelans who qualify to be lawfully brought to the U.S.

DHS – Twitter

DHS saying the U.S. will not implement the process if Mexico does not accept the Venezuelans being sent back who cross illegally.

“These actions make clear that there is a lawful and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and lawful entry is the only way,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here.”

The change comes after 26,000 migrants were released in El Paso in September with over 50 percent not having sponsors, according to the City of El Paso.

The majority of the migrants crossing in El Paso are from Venezuela.

El Paso City Mayor Oscar Leeser sending KTSM 9 News a statement in response to the DHS annoucnement.

“We have been working with the White House and all our partners throughout the country to manage the migrant surge we have experienced in the last few months. That includes our region’s elected officials, federal law enforcement agencies, NGO’s here and elsewhere, partner cities, our city departments and many others. I spoke to DHS Secretary Mayorkas today and we will continue working with all our partners. This decision will provide some much-needed decompression as we manage this humanitarian crisis so that we may treat every individual with compassion while following the law, and as all of us would like to be treated.” Mayor Oscar Leeser, City of El Paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store