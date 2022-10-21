(CBS Newspath) — The Paris Motor Show returned this week with flash and flair after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Automakers gathered in the French capital to reveal their latest and greatest.

“The world is changing rapidly,” says Denis Le Vot, CEO of carmaker Dacia, while referencing his company’s newest cars.

At this year’s show, it’s all about electric cars. Many companies are driving more battery-powered cars into the mainstream, like Jeep’s new fully electric SUV, Avenger, which premiered this week.

Steering the industry onto a greener road is a European Union regulation requiring all new vehicles to be emissions free by 2035.

Even the French president gave his seal of approval after jumping behind the wheel of a green machine. “What is key for our industry and our re-industrialization is also compatible with our objectives in terms of climate,” said President Emmanuel Macron talking about how the cars of tomorrow can be clean and create jobs.

Car makers know that for most people, electric vehicles can be prohibitively expensive. So the French company, Renault, designed a vehicle for sharing.

“So for most people, it’s easier to manage a budget if you just use the mobility means at the time you need, for the specific needs you have at that period of time,” explains Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Renault’s Mobilize brand.

But it’s not all about electrifying the future, newcomer NamX sees hydrogen powering the cars of tomorrow.

This year’s show, which ends on Sunday, also highlighted another sign of our times by what wasn’t on display. Some noticeable big hitters in the auto industry like Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen stayed home to save money.