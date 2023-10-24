TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and four others were hurt after they were electrocuted in a fountain at a Florida shopping center Sunday, officials said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Jupiter Police Department were called to the Harbourside Place shopping center around 3:30 p.m. after a child was in distress in the fountains.

Officials said five people, including three children, were hurt and needed to be taken to hospitals.

Jupiter police said the children were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and are continuing to recover.

One of the adult victims died at the hospital. The other was released.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A spokesperson for the shopping center told NBC’s WPTV that the electrocution incident happened in the fountains where there are signs warning against climbing and swimming.

“When we arrived on the scene, the Jupiter Police Department and civilians were treating patients when we got here, so they got here very quick, and the community and Jupiter police were also involved in that, and that was a good thing,” Capt. Tom Reyes of the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WPBF.

Firefighters said the cause of the electric shock is unclear, WPBF reported.

The investigation is ongoing.