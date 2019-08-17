Elvis died 42 years ago

National

by: KLAS

Posted: / Updated:
elvis presley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been 42 years since the day Elvis Presley died.

The KLAS-TV sister station Movies! has been showing Elvis movies today to mark the occasion, airing “Flaming Star,” “G.I. Blues,” “Blue Hawaii,” “Girls! Girls! Girls,” “Paradise, Hawaiian Style,” and “Easy Come, Easy Go.” You’ll find the station at channel 8.3 (over the air), channel 128 on Cox Cable and channel 31 on CenturyTel.

A candlelight vigil was held at Graceland on Thursday night, and here’s what people are saying about the King:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store