NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSPA) – The Empire State Building showed Clemson University and LSU colors on Monday evening ahead of the National Championship game.

After LSU took the win, the Empire State Building’s Twitter account congratulated the team and announced the LSU colors would shine the remainder of the night.

Split lights for @ClemsonFB & @LSUfootball in tonight's 2020 @CFBPlayoff National Championship!



Each score = team colors flash in our lights for 1 min!



Check back after the game to see us in the winning team's colors for the rest of the night. #ESBright #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/k6CCdxwl70 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 13, 2020