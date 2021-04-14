Endangered tiger cubs make first public appearances at zoo

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • In this photo provided by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, two of three new tiger cubs play in an exhibit as they made their public debut on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Zoo via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, two of three new tiger cubs in an exhibit as they made their public debut on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Zoo via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, a tiger cub roams in an exhibit as 3 cubs made their public debut on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. In Cleveland. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Zoo via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three endangered tiger cubs are making their first public appearances at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Officials say two Amur tiger cubs named Luka and Anya were born at the zoo in December.

A Malayan tiger cub named Indrah was born at a zoo in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December and was brought to Cleveland on a recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday.

Cleveland zoo official say raising the different subspecies together will help them develop after their mothers wouldn’t care for them.

They weigh about 30 pounds each.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store