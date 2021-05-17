Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

Smoke billows from a train derailment, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sibley, Iowa. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said about 47 railcars came off the tracks during the derailment, but the train crew was not injured. (Mason Dockter/Sioux City Journal via AP)

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment.

About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials.

The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.

Sibley is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines, and the evacuation order was in effect Monday.

The west end of the town had been evacuated. Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but witnesses reported that a bridge had been damaged underneath part of the train.

Smoke rises from a pile of rail cars as first responders and railroad crews work at the scene of a Union Pacific train derailment Monday, May 17, 2021, on the southwest edge of Sibley, Iowa. The town was evacuated Sunday afternoon after 47 railroad cars derailed and caught fire, causing a hazardous materials situation. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

