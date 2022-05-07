A fired Dallas police officer who was cleared of ordering two killings is now suing the detective who secured his arrest warrant.

The civil rights lawsuit former Officer Bryan Riser filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dallas seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys and court fees from Detective Esteban Montenegro.

The lawsuit first reported by The Dallas Morning News alleges Montenegro provided false information and used information from a known unreliable witness to request the arrest warrant. Montenegro was been placed on leave in December.

An attorney for Montenegro did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Riser is appealing his dismissal, seeking back pay, benefits and to be reinstated as a police officer.