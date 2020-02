FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2014, file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca announces his retirement at a news conference at Sheriff’s Headquarters Bureau in Monterey Park, Calif. Baca has reported to prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for a corruption conviction, according to federal records. The U.S. Supreme Court declined his final appeal last month and Baca was ordered to begin serving his term by Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The former sheriff of Los Angeles County has reported to prison to begin serving a prison sentence for a corruption conviction.

Lee Baca was sentenced to a three-year term for obstructing an FBI probe into corruption in the nation’s largest sheriff’s department.

The 77-year-old had been free on bail while appealing his conviction.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected his last appeal in January.

Baca is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna, near El Paso, Texas.