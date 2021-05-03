‘Extreme danger’: Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old boy kidnapped in Virginia; photo of suspect released

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued after a 2-year-old boy went missing in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Noah Gabriel Trout, 2, was reportedly abducted at noon on Sunday and was last seen on Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead.

Police say the child is in “extreme danger.”

The child is described as a white boy with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 2-foot-9 and weighs about 33 pounds.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred on May 2, 2021 at 1200 hours. pic.twitter.com/NHp5P0LNyt — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) May 2, 2021

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket.

Police have not identified the suspect but believe the suspect may be wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie. The suspect may be in a dark-colored SUV or van.

Anyone who sees Noah is asked to call 911.