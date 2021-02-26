FAA seeks $27,500 from passenger it says hit air attendant

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, an electronic sign warns travelers to maintain social distance in the terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. A passenger who allegedly hit a flight attendant after an argument over wearing a face mask could soon be $27,500 poorer. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 that it is proposing the financial penalty against a person who became combative after they and a companion were asked to leave a Delta Air Lines flight in October. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A passenger who allegedly hit a flight attendant after an argument over wearing a face mask could soon be $27,500 poorer.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it is proposing the financial penalty against a woman who became combative after she and a male companion were asked to leave a Delta Air Lines flight from Miami to Atlanta in October.

The FAA says the man refused to wear a face mask or seatbelt, forcing the crew to return the plane to the gate.

Delta, like most airlines, requires passengers to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

The FAA is not identifying the passengers.

