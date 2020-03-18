1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP Calumet Baptist Church Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church WNC Edutech

Facebook acknowledges a bug that blocked coronavirus news

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone in Surfside, Fla. Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem.

Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak being blocked by the company’s automated system.

Rosen said the problems are unrelated to any changes to its content moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on the status of Facebook’s content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and are not always able to work from home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store