Family asking for 101 birthday cards for WWII veteran turning 101

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is asking for your help, hoping to get 101 cards for their father’s 101st birthday. Prospero Montoya joined the U.S. Army just two days before World War II broke out. Decades later, his family wants to honor their patriarch during this major milestone as he turns 101 on Friday, surprising him with at least that many cards.

“We just thought it would be very nice to do something for him like this just to acknowledge him, you know,” said Hubert Montoya, Prospero’s son. “My ex-wife and I, we just had an idea of him having 101 birthday cards.”

His family says after the war, Prospero took on a number of different talents. They say he took up carpentry, building his family’s home, and even started sewing at one point, making his own cowboy boots. They say his resiliency in life is inspiring.

“It seems that one year, my dad, his health will be failing, and then he just rebounds back,” said Hubert. “He’s a tough old man.”

Prospero’s wife passed a little over 21 years ago. Hubert says he wishes she were here to see this milestone. He says he’s learned so much over the years from his dad and also considers him a good friend, noting that the family is very lucky to still have him around.

“To me, he’s more than a dad. He’s a very good friend of mine. He’s a confidant. He’s just a really, nice, nice person,” said Hubert. “I’ve been blessed to be able to have him around. I’ve really been blessed and also my family has been blessed for him to be with us this long.”

As to the secret to such a long life, Hubert says his dad’s advice is to keep busy and mind your own business. Those interested in mailing a birthday card can send it to:

Prospero Montoya

c/o PO BOX 21163

Albuquerque, NM 87154