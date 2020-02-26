FDA issues warning to Jimmy John’s for safety violations

(CNN Newsource) – The FDA sent a warning letter for food safety violations to the company.

Jimmy John’s has been accused of putting contaminated clover sprouts and cucumbers on sandwiches sold in Iowa in November and December 2019.

Twenty-two people got sick from eating the food.

Sprouts Unlimited Wholesale Foods also got a warning letter for supplying the sprouts to Jimmy John’s.

In a statement released Tuesday, Jimmy John’s said sprouts have been removed from all restaurants until further notice.

The FDA said the latest outbreak was part of a pattern for Jimmy John’s.

The outbreaks

According to the FDA letter, the four other outbreaks were:

• A salmonella outbreak that had infected 10 people as of February 28, 2018, in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Eight had eaten sprouts on Jimmy John’s sandwiches, and one ate sprouts bought at a grocery store.

• An E. coli outbreak that had infected 19 people as of August 2014 in California, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, Utah and Washington. Most reported eating clover sprouts in the week before becoming sick, and Jimmy John’s was determined to be a likely source in some cases, the FDA said.

• An E. coli outbreak that had infected eight people by the end of October 2013 in Colorado. All had eaten raw cucumbers from one of three Jimmy John’s restaurants in the Denver area, the FDA said.

• An E. coli outbreak that had infected 29 people in 11 states as of April 5, 2012. Most reported eating sprouts at one of six Jimmy John’s restaurants in the week preceding their illness, the FDA said.