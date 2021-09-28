Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A Delta Air Lines jet takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. Federal aviation officials say, Tuesday, Sept. 28, they’ve finished research and testing on software that will let planes roll right from the gate out to the runway for takeoff. The idea is to shave a few minutes off the time it takes for planes to get in the air, and save some fuel too. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aviation officials say they’ve finished research and testing on software that will let planes roll right from the gate out to the runway for takeoff.

The idea is to shave a few minutes off the time it takes for planes to get in the air, and save some fuel too.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday the software will be introduced at 27 large airports over the next 10 years.

NASA developed the software and tested it at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

