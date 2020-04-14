1  of  17
Feds: Online drug dealer planned to bomb Nebraska pharmacy

National

by: MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office in Virginia shows William Burgamy. Prosecutors say Burgamy, a Maryland man who operated an online drug dealing website, engaged in extensive plans to bomb and burn down a competing pharmacy. A judge ordered him jailed pending trial after a detention hearing Monday, April 13, 2020, in federal court in Alexandria. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Maryland man who operated an online drug dealing website engaged in extensive plans to bomb and burn down a competing pharmacy.

A judge ordered 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, jailed pending trial after a detention hearing Monday in federal court in Alexandria.

An FBI agent testified that Burgamy received his drug supply from a Nebraska pharmacist.

The pair believed that if the rival pharmacy were firebombed, Burgamy’s supplier would be able to grow his legitimate operation and order larger amounts of drugs without drawing suspicion.

Burgamy allegedly sold drugs on the Darknet using the store name NeverPressedRx.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

