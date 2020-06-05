Fire destroys Southern California warehouse linked to Amazon

Live Now
by: JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire early Friday destroyed a Southern California distribution facility that was used to ship items to Amazon customers.

Authorities said employees got out and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire briefly closed a nearby freeway as flames shot high into the air.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Friday in Redlands, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The flames that engulfed the structure spread to some of the many truck trailers parked at loading docks.

The facility was operated by a global logistics company that was dedicated to Amazon.

A spokesperson said customer orders will be filled from other sites.

