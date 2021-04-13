Fireball captured exploding in sky over Florida was a meteor, NWS confirms

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – It wasn’t a grand slam that lit up the crowd at a South Florida baseball game Monday night.

A meteor shot across the sky and stole the show around 10 p.m. Residents along the state’s Atlantic Coast from Jacksonville Beach and down as far south as Miami took to Twitter to share videos of the sight.

An hour later, the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay confirmed the reports.

Did you happen to see a meteor this evening? We've gotten a few reports about one that could be seen from #SWFL! Our #GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) appears to have captured the bright meteor as it burned up off the coast #flwx pic.twitter.com/qg9pTRcWQg — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) April 13, 2021

Meteorologist Tony Hart at NWS Tampa Bay said, “initially our GOES-16 radar identified it as lightning, but after surveying all of the videos and with experience we knew it was a meteor.”

John Christovich, a sportscaster for Florida Southern College and a spectator at Monday night’s game at Henley Field in Lakeland, captured the sight. He called it a “shooting star” that resulted in a “big explosion.” He recounted the experience as everyone “being stunned by it!”

It’s not uncommon to see flying objects soar across the skies. The Upstate’s next International Space Station sighting will be on Tuesday, April 22.

You can find a full schedule of ISS flyovers near you on NASA’s website.