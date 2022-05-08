TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly beat another person’s child at school, according to police.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Florida City police identified Kady Ann Sewell, 33, as the woman who hit another student with a belt at the Bethel Seventh Day Adventist school Thursday.

The victim’s mother, Zendre Pollard, told WTVJ that her son was being bullied and defended himself against another student, who was Sewell’s son.

“He called and said someone was bullying him, fat shaming him, and he picked up the child and dropped the child back down on his feet,” Pollard said.

After the incident, Sewell showed up to the school and attack the victim with the belt, with the incident caught on camera. Pollard said her son got a busted lip after being hit by Sewell.

According to WTVJ, the two mothers know each other personally. Pollard told the station that she had filed a restraining order against Sewell, which was granted by a judge.

Sewell was later booked Saturday on charges for child abuse without great bodily harm, educational interference, and trespassing within a school safety zone, according to Miami-Dade jail records.

WTVJ reported that police took Sewell into custody Saturday morning since she fled the school, having not shown up at home or work after the incident.

Meanwhile, Pollard said she wants answers from the school on how for how Sewell was able to enter the school, hit her son, and walk out.