Food Lion Feeds donates to Kentucky food bank following fatal tornadoes

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Food Lion Feeds is donating food to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland Food Bank as a result of the fatal tornadoes in early December.

According to Food Lion Feeds, a truckload of food valued at more than $26,000 is will be leaving Greenville County on Dec. 28 and will be arriving in Elizabethtown, K.Y. at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland Food Bank’s contents were destroyed by recent tornadoes, officials said. This donation will help replenish food on hand for the many displaced area residents.