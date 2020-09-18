Forest Service: Firefighter died in California wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says a firefighter died battling a wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest in California.

The agency says in a news release that the death occurred Thursday as crews battled the El Dorado Fire.

The name of the firefighter is being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death is under investigation.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the El Dorado Fire has been burning since Sept. 5. It has burned more than 19,000 acres and is about 66% contained.

