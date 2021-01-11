Four people dead, including gunman, in Chicago, Evanston shooting spree

(Nexstar) – Four people are dead and multiple people were injured in a shooting spree Saturday that began on Chicago’s South Side and ended in a shootout in Evanston, Ill.

Police said reports were first received of a shooting at approximately 1:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Kenwood, Ill., when a 30-year-old man sitting inside his car was shot and killed in a parking garage.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., the perpetrator entered an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End, where he opened fire on a woman who was a security guard at the building, also striking a 77-year-old woman who was retrieving her mail.

The security guard was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 77-year-old woman was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where she is in critical condition.

According to police, the perpetrator entered a building one block south at approximately 2:45 p.m. where he pulled a gun on a person he knew, demanding the keys to the person’s car. The perpetrator then located the man’s car and fled the area in his car.

Approximately one hour later, the perpetrator entered a business in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street and announced a robbery before opening fire and striking two people.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital, and an 81-year-old woman is in critical condition.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., Chicago and Evanston police were alerted to shots fired in the area of Howard Street and Western Avenue.

The suspect was then confronted by Chicago and Evanston police near Howard Street and Western Avenue where he was shot and taken into custody.

According to Evanston police, officers received a call of a man with a gun at a CVS on Asbury in Evanston, Ill..

Police said he ran across the street into the IHOP, where he took a lady hostage and shot her. The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The man ran out of the store and was running eastbound on Howard Street before being confronted by Evanston and Chicago police, where he was subsequently shot.

The condition of both the woman shot and the suspect are currently unknown. The shootout took place in the parking lot of the Dollar General.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no longer a threat to the community.