FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — At MycoLove Farm in Fort Lupton, former Denver Broncos quarterback Jack Plummer is on a mission. He wants to raise awareness about the benefits of mushrooms.

He and the other cofounders do not grow psilocybin or psychedelic mushrooms. Plummer supports the decriminalization of them, but a recently approved ballot initiative has no impact on his business.

His farm grows what he calls functional mushrooms that help promote physical and mental health.

“The functional mushrooms that we are growing here, we are extracting them into a tincture so that people can take them as a daily supplement,” Plummer said.

Mushroom extracts show health benefits

Plummer said in his experience, the reishi mushroom extract can help with stress. The turkey tail mushroom can help boost his immune system. The lion’s mane mushroom can help boost brain health and the cordyceps mushroom can help boost his energy. He takes at least a gram of each extract every day.

“It’s really helped with my sleep number one, inflammation has gone away,” he said. “There are some parts of my body that are just damaged through use and taking on the abuse that I did, but otherwise my body feels great, my mind feels clear, I feel like my memory is better,” he said.

Plummer is also a co-founder of Umbo Mushrooms and is feeling so good that he wants to help other people, especially other football players who may be struggling.

“Most of the prognosis is, good luck, you are going to have CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy], and I don’t believe that,” he said.

Plummer wants to raise awareness, saying a lot has changed for him since he played football.

“I enjoyed the game. It’s a part of my life. It will always come before me in a room, that NFL brand, but what it can allow for me is to be in my true authentic self and then make people think a little bit and shake up the status quo somewhat,” he said.