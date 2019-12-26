Frontier Airlines sued over alleged sexual assaults

(CNN Newsource) – Frontier airlines is facing a federal lawsuit after two alleged sexual assaults.

Two female passengers say they were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in 2018 on frontier airlines flights.

They say airline personnel failed to report what happened to police and help them gather evidence.

The lawsuit was filed in Colorado, saying the unrelated assaults happened on flights out of Denver.

Each woman says she was assaulted by a male passenger during a flight.

Frontier says while it can not comment on the specific claims in the lawsuit — the airline has strict policies to protect passengers.

