LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger.

On Oct. 16, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the victim. This victim gave a description of the suspect to both police and Kroger staff, who found surveillance video of the suspect.

Photos from the video were posted on social media in an effort to identify the suspect.

On Oct. 17, suspect Brandon Hill, 34, called LaGrange police and offered to speak with detectives.

Hill told detectives he is the man in the Kroger photos.

Investigation determined Hill took photos and/or videos up the victim’s skirt.

Hill was arrested and charged with “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department (706) 883-2603.