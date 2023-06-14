GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Gristmill Court in Grovetown after a woman called concerned about her grandson.

The woman said she spoke with her son, the 1-year-old’s father, and found out the toddler was allegedly being left at home alone by his mother.

The grandmother said she didn’t know how long this had been happening, but she believes the child is often alone from 10:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

The child’s mother has been identified as 24-year-old Shania Sydney Sebastian.

Upon arrival, the police knocked on the door and checked the parking lot for Sebastian’s car, which was gone.

Columbia County Fire crews responded to the scene with a ladder to help police get inside from the second floor.

Once inside, they allegedly found a 22-month-old locked in a closet and 8 animals all locked away.

Reports say the child was found sleeping on the floor, wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by trash.

He allegedly had bruises on his body and fecal matter in his ears.

Law enforcement said the home was covered in trash, animal feces, and dirty diapers and smelled terrible.

They found 5 cats locked in one bedroom, covered in flies and cat feces. A bird was found locked in a closet with feces covering the walls and floors. A pit bull was found roaming the home with dog feces all over the place. And finally, a tarantula was discovered on the kitchen counter in a container. Animal control responded and took custody of all the animals.

Shania Sebastian returned home just before 4:00 a.m. and was arrested. She reportedly told police she left her son home alone because the car seat “wasn’t good for his spine”.

Police say Sebastian only asked about the well-being of her animals and never asked about her son.

She has been arrested and charged with:

1 count of Cruelty to Children

1 count of Cruelty to Animals

She remains in the Columbia County Jail. The child is in the custody of his grandmother.