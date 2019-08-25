Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A powerful natural gas explosion badly damaged an office complex and shopping center in Maryland on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. in Columbia, Maryland, and no injuries were reported.

“It was so powerful it could be heard in communities many miles away,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in a statement.

Police and fire crews responded to multiple reports of hissing sounds coming from a large crack in a parking lot and made sure the buildings nearby were not occupied.

“Fortunately, because of their actions and because this happened on a Sunday morning when no one was inside the building, there are no reported injuries at this time,” Ball said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store