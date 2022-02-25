NEW YORK (AP) — A judge plans to question a juror under oath who said during jury selection for the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he’d never suffered sexual abuse only to reveal after the trial that he was a child sex abuse victim.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in an order Thursday that she’ll question the juror March 8 at a public court hearing.

She also said that she had rejected a request by Maxwell’s attorneys that she order a new trial without gathering more information.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges, after a December trial.