Giraffe dies at L.A. Zoo after delivery of stillborn calf

This Oct. 25, 2019 photo provided by the Los Angeles Zoo shows Hasina a Masai giraffe at The Los Angeles Zoo. (Jamie Pham/The Los Angeles Zoo via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) โ€” A giraffe has died at the Los Angeles Zoo after undergoing a procedure to deliver her stillborn calf.

The zoo says Hasina, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, died unexpectedly Monday night after a team of 30 zoo staffers removed the full-term stillborn calf in a five-hour procedure that morning.

The zoo didnโ€™t immediately release a cause of death for Hasina but said the procedure was complicated by the length of time she was under anesthesia and the calfโ€™s abnormal breech position.

Hasina came to the zoo from San Diego in 2010.

She was the mother of five other calves.