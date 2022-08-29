MADISON COUNTY, AL (WSPA) – A deputy in Alabama found a surprise last week when he returned to his patrol car: a goat inside, munching on paperwork.

Madison County Deputy Casey Thrower said he usually leaves his vehicle’s door open because he has had to retreat from being attacked by dogs in the past due to the number of homes he visits daily.

While delivering civil papers Friday morning, Deputy Thrower returned to find a goat climbing into the open driver’s side door and another on the hood of the car.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted video of his encounter with the goats on Facebook.

“Are you kidding me?” he exclaimed in the video. “Don’t eat that.”

“We got a huge kick out of this today and hope it brought a smile to your face as well,” said the sheriff’s office in their Facebook post.