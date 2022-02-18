‘God bless’: Bank robber apologizes during Tampa theft

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who robbed a Tampa, Florida bank apologized moments before he fled with a bag of cash, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said the man handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon before saying, “Quickly fill it up, quick quick quick.”

After the bank clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man said, “God bless” and “sorry” before fleeing the bank.

Police believe the robber is in his 30s or 40s; he was last seen wearing a face mask, blue or gray hoodie, tan pants and red shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crimestoppers at (800) 873-TIPS (8477) or a non-emergency number at (813) 231-6130.

