Governor gives green light for some Fla. beaches to reopen

National

by: The Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, FL – MARCH 12: A sparsely attended beach is seen as the city announces a state of emergency to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus on March 12, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. As Spring Break arrives in the area the city hopes to have measures in place to help fight COVID-19, including limiting large gatherings. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures.

Mayor Lenny Curry says Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can be used only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing.

Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break.

Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.

