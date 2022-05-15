SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The grandfather and uncle of a 3-year-old girl killed last fall during an exorcism at a Northern California church have been arrested this week in connection with her death.

The child died last September after family members performed a ceremony because they believed she was “possessed by an evil spirit,” court documents show.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxiation.

The San Jose Police Department said Friday that police arrested the child’s grandfather and uncle on charges of child abuse leading to the death of the victim.

The child’s mother was arrested and charged in January. It was not immediately known if the girl’s grandfather and uncle have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.