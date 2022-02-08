Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers

FILE – Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, walk outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, judges ruled that if the McCloskeys violate their one-year probation periods, their law licenses will be suspended. A state attorney oversight agency asked Missouri’s Supreme Court to discipline the McCloskeys because they pleaded guilty to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter with protesters. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson later pardoned the couple. But the oversight agency argued that despite the pardons, they’re still guilty. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP) – The Missouri Supreme Court has put a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

Judges on Tuesday ruled that if Mark and Patricia McCloskey violate their one-year probation, their law licenses will be suspended.

A state attorney oversight agency had asked Missouri’s Supreme Court to discipline the McCloskeys.

The couple pleaded guilty to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter with protesters.

Mark McCloskey said Tuesday he was disappointed by the ruling but he and his wife will comply.

McCloskey, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said the effort to discipline him was more about politics than anything else.