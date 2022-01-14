Harris Teeter halts Friday e-VIC deals amid supply chain, shipping woes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Along with shortened store hours, Harris Teeter announced to its e-VIC customers there would be no special deals offered on Friday.

The specials, offered as a reward for being loyal shoppers, were halted due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. They are also concerned about further deliveries due to anticipated winter weather across much of the region.

“As we all know, we are living in unprecedented times when it comes to supplying our stores. Challenges with the supply chain have caused major disruptions in our operations. Our vendor partners are also experiencing delivery and staffing challenges, which results in a significant cut in product availability for stores. Even unpredictable weather has made an impact, with winter storms disrupting and delaying product shipments to distribution centers and stores,” the store said in its e-blast Friday morning.

It’s just some of the reasons the grocery giant said it would not offer any e-VIC specials on January 14th, heading into a holiday weekend.

Harris Teeter said they hope to resume offering the special Friday deals on January 21st.