Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts within national park

National

by: CALEB JONES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: USGS

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea’s Halema’uma’u crater at the volcano’s summit.

The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The volcano’s alert level has been raised to warning and the aviation code changed to red.

Officials say increased earthquake activity and ground swelling had been detected, and at that time raised the alert levels accordingly.

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed scores of homes and displaced thousands of residents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store