SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two brothers are being remembered in Rowan County after they were killed in a crash along Interstate 485 in Charlotte.

Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.

Troopers said a driver from Kentucky was driving impaired when they went onto the interstate in the wrong direction Sunday morning.

Robert Dunn, the driver, was critically injured in the crash. A passenger of his, also from Kentucky, was also killed.

The Woodson brothers were widely known throughout Rowan County, working in the arts in several live musicals and shows around Salisbury and the Charlotte area.

“The love for these two was enormous,” said Reid Leonard, credited with bringing them into the arts. “When you talk about ‘the twins’ in Rowan County, you knew who they were talking about because they were electric to watch.”

Plans for a memorial service are still being worked out.

A vigil for the Woodson brothers is set for this weekend at North Rowan High School.