Helmet camera footage captures dramatic rescue of dog from a barn fire

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) โ€” A Pennsylvania fire company has released a helmet-cam video of a firefighter rescuing a dog in a Lancaster County barn fire on Saturday.

Ryan Balmer was the firefighter who made the dramatic rescue in Warwick Township..

โ€œSomebody told me a dog was in there,โ€ Balmer recalled.

Balmerโ€™s helmet camera captured the dramatic rescue. The video, which is a little longer than one minute in length, is posted to the Lititz Fire Departmentโ€™s Facebook page.

In the video you hear the dog frantically barking while Balmer is starting to make the rescue.

โ€œOnce we found the conditions that we did in that room, obviously the dog was still alive so I had to get him out,โ€ Balmer said.

Blamer was able to break a window and climb through to save the dog.

The dog was not injured and is doing well.