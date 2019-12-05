Help FBI ID woman who may have info about child sexual assault victim

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs help identifying a woman who they said may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI said “Jane Doe 37” was first recorded with the child by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014. The video’s data showed the video was filmed in April of 2012.

At the time, she had brown hair and dark-framed glasses, according to a release. Due to the age of the images, her appearances may have changed over time.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identify should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at (800) 225-5324 or submit a tip online.