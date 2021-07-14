Help FBI identify man who may have information about a child sexual assault victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child with an ongoing exploitation investigation.

FBI officials said initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 44, and a child was first recorded by the Nation Center of Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021.

John Doe 44 (Source: FBI)

The FBI describes John Doe 44 as a white male with light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an online tip, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).